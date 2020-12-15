news Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Features Tobey Maguire As A Battle-Hardened Peter Parker

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a wide range of thrilling initiatives arriving in theaters over the following few years. Whereas Black Widow‘s launch has been pushed again a yr, a few extremely anticipated motion pictures are in manufacturing together with the third Spider-Man film. With Jon Watts as soon as once more behind the digicam, followers are wanting to see what Tom Holland’s third solo flick comprises, and if the live-action multiverse involves life as rumored. A variety of studies have indicated that Tobey Maguire may be again as Spider-Man, and new fan artwork imagines him as a battle hardened Peter Parker.