news Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Pits Tom Holland’s Peter Parker And Other Marvel Heroes Against Doc Ock

It’s all concept and hypothesis proper now relating to if a live-action Spider-Verse movie does occur in some kind with the three Peter Parkers we’ve grown to know and love over the previous twenty years, however there does appear to be some concrete proof to assist it. For instance, Jamie Foxx completely posted about his return as Electro on Instagram earlier than deleting it. And then when he spoke to CinemaBlend about it whereas selling Soul, he gave fairly the suspicious glare whereas saying “if I’m in it, I’ll be so pleased.” The third Spider-Man MCU film is coming to theaters on December 17, 2021. Take a look at the remainder of the upcoming Marvel line-up right here on CinemaBlend.