news Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Responds To Those Tobey Maguire Rumors

If the reviews are to be believed, the solid of Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 goes to be one of many largest audiences have ever seen in a superhero film. Up to now, quite a lot of Marvel film alums have been linked to the undertaking, together with Spider-Man veteran Tobey Maguire. Whereas his casting continues to be removed from confirmed, proof is mounting that he may certainly be suiting up on the massive display as soon as once more. It’s a prospect that excites and intrigues loads of followers, and it’s even caught the eye of fellow Spider-Man alum Joe Manganiello.