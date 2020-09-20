news Spider-Man Fan Art Turns Matthew McConaughey Into Green Goblin, And I Can’t Look Away

View this submit on Instagram

@officiallymcconaughey because the Green Goblin head of the Sinister 6. I learn an article saying that he want to play Green Goblin so right here we’re. When it comes to the swimsuit design I wished to have components from the comedian model material and chain mail but in addition combine it with some chitauri armor that we noticed in Avengers. I suppose Norman Osbourne having such an enormous firm would have the ability to get his palms on it after the battle of NY and alter it to suit his goblin physique. Let me know what you guys suppose ????