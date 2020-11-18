news Spike Lee Directing A Movie About Viagra, And Of Course It's A Musical Too

Over 30 years after Do The Proper Factor, Spike Lee has by no means been thrown off his sport. You can argue the filmmaker is having essentially the most thrilling period of his profession proper now, between his 2018 critically-acclaimed and Oscar-winning movie BlacKkKlansman, probably the greatest motion pictures of the 12 months Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods and his Speaking Heads documentary David Byrne’s American Utopia. Lee has simply added one other mission to his roster and it will likely be an unique musical about Viagra. Sure, actually.