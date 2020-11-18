General News

Spike Lee Directing A Movie About Viagra, And Of Course It's A Musical Too

November 18, 2020
Spike Lee directing Da Five Bloods

Over 30 years after Do The Proper Factor, Spike Lee has by no means been thrown off his sport. You can argue the filmmaker is having essentially the most thrilling period of his profession proper now, between his 2018 critically-acclaimed and Oscar-winning movie BlacKkKlansman, probably the greatest motion pictures of the 12 months Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods and his Speaking Heads documentary David Byrne’s American Utopia. Lee has simply added one other mission to his roster and it will likely be an unique musical about Viagra. Sure, actually.

Amidst promotion for BlacKkKlansman in 2018, Spike Lee informed CinemaBlend he was going to do a musical “in the future for positive,” and he’s saved to his phrase. The filmmaker has co-written an untitled script Kwame Kwei-Armah impressed by an Esquire article known as “All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.” All Rise can be an ideal attainable title by the way in which. Lee will direct the film set to function unique music from Tony-winning musicians.

Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, additionally professionally generally known as The Negro Downside and the pair behind the 2004 rock musical Passing Unusual will collaborate with Spike Lee to make a Viagra musical, per Selection. Lee labored with the duo again in 2008 when he filmed the musical whereas it was on Broadway right into a titular documentary. Upon the announcement of the filmmaker’s new mission, Spike Lee stated this in a press release:

My Father, Invoice Lee, Jazz/Folks Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Motion pictures, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Youngsters I Turned Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Pay attention To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Lastly Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An ‘DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Mothers Has Been Ready TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Fact, Ruth.

Spike Lee’s upcoming mission sounds prefer it has roots together with his late mom Jacquelyn Shelton Lee, who he thanked particularly “in the beginning” with the assertion. Lee’s mother was an enormous fan of the musical style and it vastly influenced his curiosity to contribute to the style himself within the close to future with this film. Based mostly off these phrases, it sounds just like the mission might be a no holds barred licensed musical, full with music and dance numbers.

The Esquire article by David Kushner written in 2018 informed the story of the lads behind the launch of Pfizer’s erectile dysfunction drug on its twentieth anniversary. The story describes Rooney Nelson as “a younger Jamaican advertising whiz” and Dr. Sal Giorgianni as “a crusty Italian pharmacist from Queens who turned Viagra’s medical knowledgeable.” The musical will presumably comply with this unlikely pair as they overcome resistance from Wall Road, M.D.’s Capitol Hill, and the Catholic church to make Viagra a $3 billion-a-year drug.

Musicals are having an ideal second in movie, particularly this 12 months with Hamilton being essentially the most watched streaming film of 2020. We will’t wait to see Spike Lee’s imaginative and prescient come to life. Take a look at what motion pictures are already set to come back out subsequent 12 months with CinemaBlend’s 2020 launch schedule.


Spike Lee Explains How Hollywood Can Higher Help Black Filmmakers

