news Splash Mountain Designer Actually Has A Different Walt Disney World Ride He Wants To Update

Whereas Walt Disney World is at the moment seeing a number of new rides and ideas underneath building, with main plans for Epcot within the subsequent couple of years, the trip that everyone is de facto interested in is one which’s over 20-years-old. Splash Mountain is without doubt one of the most iconic and recognizable points of interest within the Magic Kingdom, however it’s set to endure a significant replace within the close to future that may utterly change the trip’s theming. Tony Baxter, the Walt Disney Imagineer who initially conceived Splash Mountain will likely be an advisor on the redesign, however Baxter himself just lately stated there’s one other attraction he would truly love to offer a significant replace, Journey Into Creativeness with Figment.