news Star Trek: Paramount Responds To Rumors About The Franchise Ending

The Star Trek franchise is an iconic piece of historical past which total generations are introduced up on. The property has discovered large success in each TV and movie, and is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down. On the massive display screen Star Trek Past was the most recent entry again in 2016, and followers have been wanting to see if the present timeline would proceed in one other blockbuster. And when a rumor circulating claiming that the franchise had come to an finish, Paramount responded to these experiences.