news Star Trek: Paramount Responds To Rumors About The Franchise Ending

The Star Trek franchise is an iconic piece of historical past which total generations are introduced up on. The property has discovered large success in each TV and movie, and is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down. On the massive display screen Star Trek Past was the most recent entry again in 2016, and followers have been wanting to see if the present timeline would proceed in one other blockbuster. And when a rumor circulating claiming that the franchise had come to an finish, Paramount responded to these experiences.
Earlier this week rumors swirled across the web that claimed Paramount was not eager about persevering with the present Star Trek film timeline, and would as an alternative be pulling the plug on the property. This report surprised the fandom, who’re nonetheless holding out hope to see the solid like Zachary Quinto, Chris Pine, and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles. However Paramount has responded, shutting down the rumor and clarifying that the flicks are at the moment nonetheless in growth.
This clarification involves us from ScreenRant, and is bound to be a aid for the various Star Trek followers on the market who’re eager for the present timeline’s future. However whereas the current trilogy of flicks hasn’t been formally ended, it does appear to be the franchise will stay in growth hell for the foreseeable future. It is time to use some Vulcan-like endurance.
As for the way forward for the present Star Trek timeline, there isn’t any telling the place the property may go. One risk is a fourth Star Trek film that follows the identical timeline, persevering with the story from Past. This is able to enable the identical ensemble of actors to return, with one notable exception. Chekov actor Anton Yelchin tragically died in 2016, and his absence would certainly be felt.
There’s additionally one other extra outrageous risk for Star Trek‘s future: a film directed by Quentin Tarantino. The legendary filmmaker has expressed curiosity in helming his personal imaginative and prescient for the beloved franchise, which might be an exception from his plans to direct solely ten authentic movies. Whereas there is likely to be some friction between Tarantino and actor Simon Pegg, the potential of the As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood director taking to the skies is one thing that cinephiles are very enthusiastic about.
It has been various years since Star Trek Past hit theaters, with no concrete data relating to the franchise’s future on the massive display screen, or lack thereof. However clearly Paramount continues to be eager about utilizing the beloved science fiction property transferring ahead. Whereas growth hell is not the place the followers are hoping to remain, it is definitely extra hopeful information than the present timeline being ended for good.
