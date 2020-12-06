news Star Wars Alum John Boyega Gave An A+ Response When Asked If He’d Star In A Rom-Com

He jokes, however there’s one thing to be mentioned about romance motion pictures usually killing off one among their characters simply to get us crying. After which, after all, there’s the trauma of John Boyega’s Finn maybe having extra intimate ties with Daisy Ridley’s Rey or Oscar Isaac’s Poe. Followers have been teased with each of those prospects all through the sequel trilogy, however neither free finish was tied earlier than the final credit score crawl. Since then, John Boyega has been vocal concerning the therapy of Finn and different minority characters in Star Wars. In his phrases: