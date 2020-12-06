news Star Wars Alum John Boyega Gave An A+ Response When Asked If He’d Star In A Rom-Com

Depart a Remark
It’s been practically a 12 months since John Boyega broke the Star Wars chains with the controversial conclusion of Rise of Skywalker. Following his sendoff, the actor is starring in a bit of dramatic work from Steve McQueen’s five-film anthology movie sequence, Small Axe. Boyega will painting Leroy Logan and depict the true story of how Logan determined to hitch Scotland Yard’s police drive after witnessing the brutal therapy of Black residents.
John Boyega is in an thrilling new chapter on this profession, the place I’d think about the probabilities are huge. When chatting with EW concerning the Small Axe movie Pink, White and Blue, he talked about his willingness to dabble in many alternative genres transferring ahead. He’s up for all of it, together with horror. And when he was requested about his curiosity in rom-coms, he gave the right response:
Rom-com, oh sure! Completely. I really like a rom-com, or a romantic drama. Simply be sure that girl provides me house on the door. We ain’t doing that, Kate Winslet!
Yeah, John Boyega is simply dreamy sufficient to be an ideal main man in a romance movie, whether or not it’s a comedy or drama. However as he quipped, he’s not able to be a part of any age-old debates, such because the one Titanic won’t ever stay down. Leo may have match too, Kate and James Cameron!
He jokes, however there’s one thing to be mentioned about romance motion pictures usually killing off one among their characters simply to get us crying. After which, after all, there’s the trauma of John Boyega’s Finn maybe having extra intimate ties with Daisy Ridley’s Rey or Oscar Isaac’s Poe. Followers have been teased with each of those prospects all through the sequel trilogy, however neither free finish was tied earlier than the final credit score crawl. Since then, John Boyega has been vocal concerning the therapy of Finn and different minority characters in Star Wars. In his phrases:
I feel there may’ve been a really attention-grabbing, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, simply, like, current-thinking – love story there, one thing that hadn’t fairly been explored but; notably the dynamic between these two males in struggle that would’ve fallen in love with one another. I might attempt to push it a bit in that course, however the Disney overlords weren’t prepared to do this.
Though we’re nonetheless very a lot bitter about Finn and Poe shippers not getting what they’d hoped for after teases alongside the best way, John Boyega in a totally unrelated rom-com could be so enjoyable to see. These forms of motion pictures at all times seem like a blast to make, and the actor deserves some happiness on the massive display after some disappointment. Whether or not it is a rom-com, a horror movie, a James Bond flick or extra affecting dramas, we’re excited to see how Boyega’s profession progresses. His Small Axe movie, Pink, White and Blue, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
