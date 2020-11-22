news Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Explains Why The Rise Of Skywalker Gave Rey The ‘Good Ending’

Depart a Remark
When Disney relaunched the movie facet of the Star Wars franchise in 2015 with The Pressure Awakens, Daisy Ridley’s Rey was one of many first new characters we met. For 3 films, we watched Rey evolve from a Jaiku-based scavenger ready to reunite together with her mother and father, to a robust Jedi who joined a distinct form of household. And as Ridley sees it, The Rise of Skywalker gave her character the proper ending.
We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s launch, however there’s been hypothesis about if any of the primary actors from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy may reprise their roles in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. Proper now, Daisy Ridley is content material with Episode IX being her closing outing as Rey. When not too long ago requested if she’d be fascinating in exploring Rey’s post-Rise of Skywalker life, the actress responded:
I believe for me the great thing about Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I simply really feel like that was Rey’s excellent ending. The massive battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I believe actually she’s most likely operating across the forest someplace having a good time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]. I really feel completely, completely glad with how that story completed. I simply do not know what else she may try this I did not need to do. Additionally, there are such a lot of wonderful characters in Star Wars, that it is form of an incredible factor. I used to be watching the brand new episode of Mandalorian, and it is identical to the locations it may well transcend even the place it’s now’s so thrilling.
As you possibly can inform from her remark to IGN, Daisy Ridley hasn’t sworn off following together with the Star Wars franchise, as she’s a fan of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. However so far as Rey is worried, Ridley is content material with how The Rise of Skywalker concluded her story and doesn’t really feel the necessity to discover what the younger Jedi is doing now that The First Order has been vanquished. That chapter of her life is closed, and he or she’s desirous to see different corners of the Star Wars universe explored as a fan.
Daisy Ridley isn’t the one Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star who’s happy with leaving the franchise behind. Oscar Isaac doesn’t sound like he’s too eager on revisiting Poe Dameron (plus he’s about to be busy with Marvel’s Moon Knight collection), and John Boyega stated again in July that he was specializing in new skilled endeavors, though he later acknowledged that he is perhaps up for one more spherical as Finn relying on the story and if Ridley and Isaac would additionally return. Granted, we’ve discovered a little bit bit about what Rey, Finn and Poe have been as much as after The Rise of Skywalker due to The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Particular (assuming you discover these occasions canon) and a comic book ebook collection, however nothing beats reuniting with these characters in a live-action setting.
Contemplating how a little bit over three a long time handed between Return of the Jedi’s launch and when Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford reprised their respective Star Wars roles in The Pressure Awakens, maybe one thing comparable may occur a long time from now with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. By that time, these three actors, wherever they’re of their careers, is perhaps recreation to discover older variations of the characters. And sure, technically that might be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, however these further tales might be seen as extra of an epilogue.
For now although, Star Wars’ movie and TV future lies away from the Skywalker Saga. The Mandalorian is in the midst of its second season, and different TV reveals on the way in which embody the Cassian Andor collection, the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection, The Unhealthy Batch and a yet-be-titled female-centric collection involving martial arts. As for Star Wars films, three are scheduled foe 2023, 2025 and 2027, although no plot particulars about any of them have been introduced. Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi is on deck to direct a kind of options, and Sleight’s J.D. Dillard may also helm his personal film set in a galaxy far, distant, though as of February, it was unclear if it could be a theatrical launch or be placed on Disney+.
Hold checking again with CinemaBlend for all the most recent and best Star Wars-related updates. Discover out what films are headed to theaters subsequent 12 months with our 2021 launch schedule.
Add Comment