General News

news Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Explains Why The Rise Of Skywalker Gave Rey The ‘Good Ending’

November 22, 2020
6 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Explains Why The Rise Of Skywalker Gave Rey The ‘Good Ending’

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

When Disney relaunched the movie facet of the Star Wars franchise in 2015 with The Pressure Awakens, Daisy Ridley’s Rey was one of many first new characters we met. For 3 films, we watched Rey evolve from a Jaiku-based scavenger ready to reunite together with her mother and father, to a robust Jedi who joined a distinct form of household. And as Ridley sees it, The Rise of Skywalker gave her character the proper ending.

We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s launch, however there’s been hypothesis about if any of the primary actors from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy may reprise their roles in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. Proper now, Daisy Ridley is content material with Episode IX being her closing outing as Rey. When not too long ago requested if she’d be fascinating in exploring Rey’s post-Rise of Skywalker life, the actress responded:

I believe for me the great thing about Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I simply really feel like that was Rey’s excellent ending. The massive battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I believe actually she’s most likely operating across the forest someplace having a good time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]. I really feel completely, completely glad with how that story completed. I simply do not know what else she may try this I did not need to do. Additionally, there are such a lot of wonderful characters in Star Wars, that it is form of an incredible factor. I used to be watching the brand new episode of Mandalorian, and it is identical to the locations it may well transcend even the place it’s now’s so thrilling.

As you possibly can inform from her remark to IGN, Daisy Ridley hasn’t sworn off following together with the Star Wars franchise, as she’s a fan of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. However so far as Rey is worried, Ridley is content material with how The Rise of Skywalker concluded her story and doesn’t really feel the necessity to discover what the younger Jedi is doing now that The First Order has been vanquished. That chapter of her life is closed, and he or she’s desirous to see different corners of the Star Wars universe explored as a fan.

Daisy Ridley isn’t the one Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star who’s happy with leaving the franchise behind. Oscar Isaac doesn’t sound like he’s too eager on revisiting Poe Dameron (plus he’s about to be busy with Marvel’s Moon Knight collection), and John Boyega stated again in July that he was specializing in new skilled endeavors, though he later acknowledged that he is perhaps up for one more spherical as Finn relying on the story and if Ridley and Isaac would additionally return. Granted, we’ve discovered a little bit bit about what Rey, Finn and Poe have been as much as after The Rise of Skywalker due to The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Particular (assuming you discover these occasions canon) and a comic book ebook collection, however nothing beats reuniting with these characters in a live-action setting.

Contemplating how a little bit over three a long time handed between Return of the Jedi’s launch and when Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford reprised their respective Star Wars roles in The Pressure Awakens, maybe one thing comparable may occur a long time from now with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. By that time, these three actors, wherever they’re of their careers, is perhaps recreation to discover older variations of the characters. And sure, technically that might be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, however these further tales might be seen as extra of an epilogue.

Associated

Seems Like Rey’s New Lightsaber Was Going To Play A Larger Function In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

For now although, Star Wars’ movie and TV future lies away from the Skywalker Saga. The Mandalorian is in the midst of its second season, and different TV reveals on the way in which embody the Cassian Andor collection, the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection, The Unhealthy Batch and a yet-be-titled female-centric collection involving martial arts. As for Star Wars films, three are scheduled foe 2023, 2025 and 2027, although no plot particulars about any of them have been introduced. Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi is on deck to direct a kind of options, and Sleight’s J.D. Dillard may also helm his personal film set in a galaxy far, distant, though as of February, it was unclear if it could be a theatrical launch or be placed on Disney+.

Hold checking again with CinemaBlend for all the most recent and best Star Wars-related updates. Discover out what films are headed to theaters subsequent 12 months with our 2021 launch schedule.


Up Subsequent

Daisy Ridley’s 10 Finest Rey Moments In The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Extra From This Creator
    • Adam Holmes
      Adam Holmes

      View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Physician Who lore. He is conscious he seems like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.


What Katee Sackhoff Thought About Working With Bryce Dallas Howard On The Mandalorian


tv


7h


What Katee Sackhoff Thought About Working With Bryce Dallas Howard On The Mandalorian


Erik Swann



The Mandalorian's Latest Episode Featured An All-Time Favorite Star Wars Goof


tv


1d


The Mandalorian’s Newest Episode Featured An All-Time Favourite Star Wars Goof


Laura Hurley



Is The Mandalorian Going To Be Exploring The Most Controversial Star Wars Decision Ever With Moff Gideon?


tv


2nd


Is The Mandalorian Going To Be Exploring The Most Controversial Star Wars Choice Ever With Moff Gideon?


Dirk Libbey

Trending Films


Nomadland


Dec 4, 2020


Nomadland


Ranking TBD



Ghostbusters: Afterlife


Jun 11, 2021


Ghostbusters: Afterlife


Ranking TBD



Monster Hunter


Dec 25, 2020


Monster Hunter


Ranking TBD



A Quiet Place: Part II


Apr 23, 2021


A Quiet Place: Half II


Ranking TBD



John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum


Might 17, 2019


John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum


8


HBO's Euphoria Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After Season 1


TBD


HBO’s Euphoria Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After Season 1


Ranking TBD



How To Catch Up On The Flash And More Superhero Series Before Their 2021 Premieres


TBD


How To Catch Up On The Flash And Extra Superhero Collection Earlier than Their 2021 Premieres


Ranking TBD



Why The Blacklist's Red Made That Major Decision In This Week's Episode, According To One Executive Producer


TBD


Why The Blacklist’s Crimson Made That Main Choice In This Week’s Episode, In accordance To One Govt Producer


Ranking TBD



Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Interrupts Filming In Funny BTS Video From His Superhero Movie


TBD


Sylvester Stallone’s Spouse Interrupts Filming In Humorous BTS Video From His Superhero Film


Ranking TBD



How To Watch The Office Streaming


TBD


How To Watch The Workplace Streaming


Ranking TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.