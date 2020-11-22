news Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Explains Why The Rise Of Skywalker Gave Rey The ‘Good Ending’

I believe for me the great thing about Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I simply really feel like that was Rey’s excellent ending. The massive battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I believe actually she’s most likely operating across the forest someplace having a good time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]. I really feel completely, completely glad with how that story completed. I simply do not know what else she may try this I did not need to do. Additionally, there are such a lot of wonderful characters in Star Wars, that it is form of an incredible factor. I used to be watching the brand new episode of Mandalorian, and it is identical to the locations it may well transcend even the place it’s now’s so thrilling.