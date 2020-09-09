news Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Reveals Rey's Wild Alternate Bloodline

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

It is nearly arduous to consider, however The Rise of Skywalker is rapidly approaching its one-year anniversary. Following the departure of Colin Trevorrow, J.J. Abrams returned to the galaxy far distant in an try to wrap up the nine-film Skywalker Saga. One of many many overarching questions hanging over the sequel trilogy was Rey’s parentage, and Daisy Ridley not too long ago spoke to how that modified all through the years, together with one wild alternate alternative for her lineage.