news Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Reveals Rey's Wild Alternate Bloodline

It is nearly arduous to consider, however The Rise of Skywalker is rapidly approaching its one-year anniversary. Following the departure of Colin Trevorrow, J.J. Abrams returned to the galaxy far distant in an try to wrap up the nine-film Skywalker Saga. One of many many overarching questions hanging over the sequel trilogy was Rey’s parentage, and Daisy Ridley not too long ago spoke to how that modified all through the years, together with one wild alternate alternative for her lineage.
When Rey debuted in The Pressure Awakens, numerous theories popped up concerning who she is likely to be associated to. The newcomer confirmed a flair with The Pressure that earlier characters took years to grasp, main many to consider she could possibly be associated to somebody like Luke. In the long run she was a Palpatine by blood, nevertheless it seems that just a few alternate variations of her lineage have been tossed round. Certainly one of which being none apart from Obi-Wan Kenobi. As Daisy Ridley not too long ago recounted in dialog with Josh Gad,
In the beginning, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection. There have been totally different variations after which it actually went to she was nobody. After which it got here to Episode IX and J.J. pitched me the movie and was like, ‘oh yeah, Palpatine’s granddaddy,’ and I used to be like ‘superior.’ After which two weeks later he was look ‘oh we’re unsure.’ So it stored altering.
Properly, that is attention-grabbing. As a result of whereas the viewers sees the completed product of Star Wars films, they’re in the end simply made up of individuals making an attempt to do their greatest. And meaning throwing some concepts on the wall to see what sticks, in addition to conserving even Daisy Ridley at midnight concerning her character’s true household heritage.
Daisy Ridley’s feedback come from her latest dialog with Josh Gad, who was substituting on Jimmy Kimmel Reside. The 2 actors labored collectively in Homicide on the Orient Specific, and Gad would famously prod her for spoilers concerning the Star Wars franchise. And whereas he needed to know Rey’s lineage like the remainder of us, it seems that not even Daisy Ridley knew the reality forward of filming The Rise of Skywalker.
Obi-Wan Kenobi being Rey’s father was a preferred fan principle when Daisy Ridley’s character debuted in The Pressure Awakens. A lot of Obi-Wan’s life in isolation is a whole thriller, within the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Whereas that point shall be expanded in Ewan McGregor’s upcoming live-action collection on Disney+, it appeared attainable that he might need damaged his Jedi vow and had a toddler throughout these a long time.
Daisy Ridley’s dialog with Josh Gad is attention-grabbing as a result of it exhibits how there wasn’t a concrete plan for the sequel trilogy. Every film was seemingly approached as its personal beast, with the writers and administrators not following one narrative throughline. That is very true for Rey’s dad and mom, as The Final Jedi claimed she was no person, whereas The Rise of Skywalker retconned that to disclose she was truly a Palpatine by blood.
