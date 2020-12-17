news Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Reveals Delightful Clips Of Carrie Fisher

A superb porting of the seven minute video is devoted to Carrie Fisher. We see her each on and off digital camera, together with hanging out within the snow through the filming of scenes that her character wasn’t even a part of. She apparently simply loved hanging out on the set. George Lucas talks about how necessary she was to the movie, together with how she needed to present her dominance within the movie since Princess Leia needed to be the one in cost. This was doubtlessly hampered by the truth that she wasn’t as tall as her co-stars, however actually, I might by no means even observed that Leia was that quick, which would appear to point out simply how good Carrie Fisher was in her efficiency.