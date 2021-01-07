news Star Wars Fan Makes Delightful ‘Larger Floor’ Cake, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Star Wars is without doubt one of the most beloved movie franchises, with generations of moviegoers diving into the galaxy far, far-off. And whereas George Lucas’ beloved property continues to dominate popular culture, there are some moments within the movies which have grow to be notorious and became numerous memes. The prequels had been rife with one of these content material, and now the notorious “larger floor” scene from Revenge of the Sith has been made right into a cake. And you won’t have the ability to look away.