news Star Wars’ George Lucas Explains ‘Corny’ Dialogue In The Prequels

George Lucas’ feedback come from The Star Wars Archives. 1999–2005 (by way of Syfy Wire) and present how George Lucas in the end views the beloved property that he created again with A New Hope. Whereas the property means a lot to the fandom, it is Lucas by no means supposed for it to be an ideal grownup drama. And with regards to the prequels, we noticed the filmmaker lean into melodrama in addition to comedic beats.

The Skywalker Saga is at present accessible in its entirety on Disney+. You should use this hyperlink to join the streaming service.