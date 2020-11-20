General News

Star Wars' George Lucas Weighed In On The Infamous Han Shooting First Scene

November 20, 2020
Star Wars’ George Lucas Weighed In On The Infamous Han Shooting First Scene

Han Solo in A New Hope

The Star Wars franchise has entertained moviegoers for many years, with the galaxy far, distant being handed down amongst generations. However no matter how a lot the property has modified over time, there’s one debate that continues to plague the fandom. Specifically, who shot first? Was it Greedo or Han? This dialogue is a deep dive into Harrison Ford’s character, and George Lucas himself just lately weighed in on the hotly mentioned topic.

When Han Solo is first launched in Star Wars: A New Hope, we see the scruffy trying nerf herder within the Mos Eisley cantina. He finally ends up having a confrontation with Greedo, the place the alien is killed by Han’s blaster. Debate has lengthy raged concerning who shot first, because the film’s re-release within the ’90s altered the unique scene. And in a brand new guide titled The Star Wars Archives: 1999-2005, George Lucas supplied his personal opinion, saying:

I by no means designed Han to be a ruthless killer. All the great guys shoot in self-defense. After I edited the scene in 1977 you couldn’t inform who does what.

Nicely, there you might have it. It seems like George Lucas would not imagine that Han Solo shot first in that now notorious sequence from Star Wars: A New Hope. Harrison Ford’s pilot/insurgent would not kill for sport, and as a substitute solely fires his signature blaster in self-defense. This was an essential side of the character for the filmmaker, which is why it is his perception that Greedo really shot first.

The above feedback from The Star Wars Archives: 1999-2005 (by way of Polygon), and has the potential to place an finish to the lengthy standing debate about Han and Greedo. George Lucas is the person who created each characters, and directed the primary two trilogies from the franchise. Consequently, he is seemingly essentially the most valued supply of data concerning A New Hope and its contents.

Whereas George Lucas has made his ideas recognized, there’ll nonetheless be loads of Star Wars followers who will preserve that Han Solo was the primary one to shoot, and kill Greedo within the course of. It makes the character a bit extra ruthless, and solely provides to the fan favourite’s total badassery. And contemplating how the modifying was initially a bit extra ambiguous, franchise purists will facet with the OG model of the sequence.

George Lucas and firm made quite a lot of modifications to the unique Star Wars trilogy when the flicks had been remastered within the 1990’s. New creatures had been added together with a sequence with Jabba in A New Hope, though not all of those modifications had been effectively acquired by the fandom. That is very true for the followers who noticed the unique trilogy throughout its preliminary theatrical run.

It needs to be fascinating to see what comes subsequent for the Star Wars franchise. With the nine-film Skywalker Saga within the rear view, any future motion pictures have the liberty to be disconnected from the primary narrative. And within the meantime, the property continues to develop because of live-action collection on Disney+.

The Mandalorian is at present within the midst of Season 2 on Disney+.


