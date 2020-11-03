news Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals Honest Conversation With Disney After His Criticisms Went Viral

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Star Wars is without doubt one of the largest and hottest film franchises of all time, with many years of filmmaking coming to a conclusion with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. The Skywalker Saga has come to an finish, and actor John Boyega has since used his platform to be sincere about his time within the galaxy far, distant. And as he revealed, these viral feedback resulted in an sincere dialog with the oldsters over at Disney.