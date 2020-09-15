news Star Wars’ Liam Neeson Defends Jar Jar Banks Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Whereas 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace introduced the Star Wars franchise again to the large display after over a decade away and was a field workplace success, it nonetheless ranks as one of the vital polarizing motion pictures within the saga set in a galaxy far, far-off. Amongst The Phantom Menace’s most critiqued components was goofball Gungan Jar Jar Binks, who was performed by Ahmed Finest.