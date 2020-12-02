General News

Star Wars' Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Didn't Play Luke In The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

December 2, 2020
5 Min Read

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Didn’t Play Luke In The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Rey and Luke Skywalker in LEGO Star Wars Holiday special

Out there on Disney Plus
Though you might not have recognized it when Luke Skywalker whined about these energy converters in A New Hope, Mark Hamill’s legacy has zoomed previous that of a galaxy far, distant along with his voice-acting profession. He’s particularly well-known for his time as The Joker within the Batman animated universe, and he lately portrayed Chucky within the Youngster’s Play reboot. So that you’d suppose one thing like The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special can be the right amalgamation of the expertise’s two best accomplishments. But, Hamill just isn’t among the many solid.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special options the voice abilities of Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Kelly Marie Tran again as Rose Tico in LEGO type, however other than that, the animated characteristic largely stars actors who don’t play their characters in reside motion. Eric Bauza did the voice for Luke Skywalker within the Disney+ particular, as he has achieved for 3 different LEGO Star Wars titles. Right here is Hamill’s response:

Now A, he jokes clearly as a result of the unique Star Wars Holiday Special has a vastly destructive standing within the franchise’s canon, and B, apparently he couldn’t have turned it down if he needed to. In accordance with Mark Hamill’s tweet, he was not even provided a task within the movie. Realistically, this might be because of the funds of the Star Wars Holiday Special, which was made completely for Disney’s streaming service.

Additionally, Eric Bauza has voiced the position of Luke Skywalker many occasions earlier than through the years. Again in 2014, he performed him in The Yoda Chronicles, together with 2015’s Droid Tales, and 2016’s The Freemaker Adventures. Having the identical voice throughout the LEGO Star Wars continuity makes a number of sense; plus, giving work to major voice actors in a largely celebrity-geared animation trade these days is type of a uncommon win.

Because the casting of Robin Williams as Genie in Aladdin again within the ‘90s, Disney and quite a lot of different animation studios have leaned on well-known voice casts to market their movies. Earlier than then, there have been much more voice actors who would have the alternatives to nab prime roles in studio movies with out being recognized within the live-action world. After all, Mark Hamill would have killed it it he did reprise as Luke for a voice position.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special facilities on Rey as she discovers an object that permits her to journey by time and meet characters in Star Wars from all through the Skywalker Saga. The particular has been obtained warmly with constructive opinions, and it serves as a nostalgic and enjoyable journey for followers. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is accessible to stream now on Disney+. You may subscribe to the streaming service utilizing this hyperlink.


