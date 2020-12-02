news Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Didn’t Play Luke In The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Though you might not have recognized it when Luke Skywalker whined about these energy converters in A New Hope, Mark Hamill’s legacy has zoomed previous that of a galaxy far, distant along with his voice-acting profession. He’s particularly well-known for his time as The Joker within the Batman animated universe, and he lately portrayed Chucky within the Youngster’s Play reboot. So that you’d suppose one thing like The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special can be the right amalgamation of the expertise’s two best accomplishments. But, Hamill just isn’t among the many solid.