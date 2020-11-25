General News

Star Wars' Mark Hamill Weighs In On The Han Shot First Debate

November 25, 2020
Star Wars' Mark Hamill Weighs In On The Han Shot First Debate

Han Solo shooting Greedo in Star Wars: A New Hope

With regards to the Star Wars franchise, you’ll by no means have any bother discovering matters for 2 or extra followers to debate about, from which is the best Star Wars film to the very best order through which to observe stated films. However arguably no Star Wars debate is as notorious as hashing out the “Han shot first” controversy. On the off probability you studying by way of this, but aren’t a fan of tales set in a galaxy far, distant, that is referring to how Han Solo shot Greedo first within the authentic model of the primary Star Wars film, however within the later re-edits of A New Hope made it so Greedo fired off a shot earlier than Han gunned the Rodian bounty hunter down.

Now, over 20 years after “Han shot first” grew to become a factor, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has weighed in on the matter. Try what Hamill needed to say when CNN anchor Jake Tapper introduced up this “well timed” topic:

Effectively, it seems to be like we will depend Mark Hamill firmly within the ‘Han really shot first, duh!’ class, the place he stands firmly alongside Jake Tapper and hordes of Star Wars followers throughout the globe. Positive, Hamill almost definitely landed on this place in 1997, when the Particular Version remasters of the Unique Trilogy got here out, nevertheless it’s nonetheless welcome to listen to him make his stance clear. Perhaps it will persuade a few of the few Star Wars followers preferring Greedo firing the primary shot to change allegiances.

In fact, the rationale Han Solo shot Greedo within the first place is as a result of the latter cornered the previous on the Mos Eisley Cantina to convey his physique again to Jabba the Hutt. In the unique reduce of A New Hope, Han dispenses with Greedo earlier than the Rodian could make the subsequent transfer, however the scene was later altered in order that Greedo shoots and misses at Han earlier than he’s fried. Now all re-releases of A New Hope have Greedo taking pictures first, though the timing between when the pictures are fired has incessantly been altered. And let’s not neglect that Disney+’s model of A New Hope has Greedo exclaiming “Maclunkey!” earlier than taking pictures at Han.

Official canon might deem that Greedo tried and did not kill Han Solo earlier than his personal demise, nevertheless it’s unquestionably among the many many adjustments to the Unique Trilogy that Star Wars followers have criticized through the years. The foremost argument towards that is that Han was morally ambiguous once we met him in A New Hope, so it is smart that at that time in his life, earlier than he begins evolving right into a extra heroic character, he would fireplace the primary shot. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story, which takes place roughly 10 years earlier than, contained a deliberate reference to the controversy by having Alden Ehrenreich’s Han shoot Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett earlier than he can transfer towards him. George Lucas, nevertheless, by no means wished Han to appear like a ruthless killer.

Wherever you fall on the “Han shot first” debate, a minimum of you possibly can take consolation in seeing Mark Hamill proceed to humorously touch upon Star Wars matters. Final 12 months’s The Rise of Skywalker marked what is going to possible be his final look as Luke Skywalker (a minimum of in live-action), with the Jedi Grasp visiting Daisy Ridley’s Rey as a Power Ghost. Harrison Ford jumped again into the Star Wars recreation for The Power Awakens in 2015, and whereas his character was killed by Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, he cameoed in The Rise of Skywalker as a imaginative and prescient his son skilled.

Maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for all the most recent and biggest Star Wars updates. The subsequent Star Wars film is scheduled for December 2023, however you watch The Mandalorian Season 2 unfold on Disney+ proper now. In the event you’re not subscribed to the Mouse Home’s streaming service, you should use this hyperlink to enroll.


