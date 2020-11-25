news Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Weighs In On The Han Shot First Debate

Official canon might deem that Greedo tried and did not kill Han Solo earlier than his personal demise, nevertheless it’s unquestionably among the many many adjustments to the Unique Trilogy that Star Wars followers have criticized through the years. The foremost argument towards that is that Han was morally ambiguous once we met him in A New Hope, so it is smart that at that time in his life, earlier than he begins evolving right into a extra heroic character, he would fireplace the primary shot. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story, which takes place roughly 10 years earlier than, contained a deliberate reference to the controversy by having Alden Ehrenreich’s Han shoot Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett earlier than he can transfer towards him. George Lucas, nevertheless, by no means wished Han to appear like a ruthless killer.