news Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel

Depart a Remark
Whereas the most recent technology of Star Wars initiatives have led to a large unfold of opinions from followers, from a field workplace standpoint the brand new movies have been practically common blockbusters. The one exception to that development was Solo: A Star Wars Story, a film that, whereas it wasn’t a monetary flop by any stretch, got here up considerably quick when in comparison with the opposite movies. Having stated that, there are nonetheless lots of people that might like to see extra tales from this specific nook of the galaxy far, far-off, and Solo director Ron Howard thinks that such a factor is, on the very least, an actual chance.
Ron Howard not too long ago appeared on the LCB Podcast and he was requested about the potential of a follow-up movie to Solo or presumably a Disney+ collection utilizing among the characters. Such issues have been rumored as prospects up to now. Howard, had no particular details about such issues occurring, and even being mentioned as prospects, however the director nonetheless had some optimistic ideas in regards to the future as he says there may be curiosity in some elements of what was created in Solo and the assist followers have proven actually helps. In line with Howard…
No rumblings on it. This isn’t a spoiler, however I believe there may be curiosity in these characters. I believe there’s curiosity in gangster world someplace down the road. However I can guarantee you there may be nothing being developed proper now. Both for a film or Disney+. However one good thing is there was loads of affection proven for Solo in its afterlife. And so in fact that retains boding effectively for them to finally flip it round.
Whereas followers have been campaigning for a Solo sequel because the first movie got here out, most indications we have seen have been that such a movie is not notably possible. Having stated that, there have been rumors that we might see Disney+ collection spinoffs from the movie, together with one targeted on Donald Glover’s Lando or one other that would comply with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra into the underworld.
It appears to be these two concepts, or one thing comparable, that Ron Howard is referring to when he says there may be some curiosity within the characters and/or the world that Solo helped construct out. Whereas there could also be nothing at present transferring ahead as regards these concepts, that would actually change. And whereas a direct Solo sequel could also be an extended shot because it stands, fan assist actually counts for one thing, so utterly discounting that chance is not one thing we must always do both.
Between movies, TV, books and comics, it is truly unlikely that we can’t see elements of Solo‘s world once more, the one query is how, and the way excessive profile it will likely be when it occurs.
Add Comment