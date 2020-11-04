General News

news Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel

November 4, 2020
4 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel

Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Whereas the most recent technology of Star Wars initiatives have led to a large unfold of opinions from followers, from a field workplace standpoint the brand new movies have been practically common blockbusters. The one exception to that development was Solo: A Star Wars Story, a film that, whereas it wasn’t a monetary flop by any stretch, got here up considerably quick when in comparison with the opposite movies. Having stated that, there are nonetheless lots of people that might like to see extra tales from this specific nook of the galaxy far, far-off, and Solo director Ron Howard thinks that such a factor is, on the very least, an actual chance.

Ron Howard not too long ago appeared on the LCB Podcast and he was requested about the potential of a follow-up movie to Solo or presumably a Disney+ collection utilizing among the characters. Such issues have been rumored as prospects up to now. Howard, had no particular details about such issues occurring, and even being mentioned as prospects, however the director nonetheless had some optimistic ideas in regards to the future as he says there may be curiosity in some elements of what was created in Solo and the assist followers have proven actually helps. In line with Howard…

No rumblings on it. This isn’t a spoiler, however I believe there may be curiosity in these characters. I believe there’s curiosity in gangster world someplace down the road. However I can guarantee you there may be nothing being developed proper now. Both for a film or Disney+. However one good thing is there was loads of affection proven for Solo in its afterlife. And so in fact that retains boding effectively for them to finally flip it round.

Whereas followers have been campaigning for a Solo sequel because the first movie got here out, most indications we have seen have been that such a movie is not notably possible. Having stated that, there have been rumors that we might see Disney+ collection spinoffs from the movie, together with one targeted on Donald Glover’s Lando or one other that would comply with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra into the underworld.

It appears to be these two concepts, or one thing comparable, that Ron Howard is referring to when he says there may be some curiosity within the characters and/or the world that Solo helped construct out. Whereas there could also be nothing at present transferring ahead as regards these concepts, that would actually change. And whereas a direct Solo sequel could also be an extended shot because it stands, fan assist actually counts for one thing, so utterly discounting that chance is not one thing we must always do both.

Between movies, TV, books and comics, it is truly unlikely that we can’t see elements of Solo‘s world once more, the one query is how, and the way excessive profile it will likely be when it occurs.


Up Subsequent

Star Wars Star Alden Ehrenreich Pushes Again In opposition to Narrative Surrounding Solo

Extra From This Writer
    • Dirk Libbey
      Dirk Libbey

      View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and beginner Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Membership 33 Member.


Who Was That At The End Of The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Episode?


tv


4d


Who Was That At The Finish Of The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Episode?


Erik Swann



Why The Mandalorian’s Final Scene Wasn’t The Big Knockout Punch Star Wars Probably Wanted


tv


5d


Why The Mandalorian’s Ultimate Scene Wasn’t The Large Knockout Punch Star Wars In all probability Wished


Sean O’Connell



The Mandalorian Season 2: 7 Huge Questions We Have After The Premiere


tv


5d


The Mandalorian Season 2: 7 Enormous Questions We Have After The Premiere


Dirk Libbey

Trending Films


Freaky


Nov 13, 2020


Freaky


5



Come Play


Oct 30, 2020


Come Play


6



The Croods: A New Age


Nov 25, 2020


The Croods: A New Age


Score TBD



The Old Guard


Jul 10, 2020


The Outdated Guard


7



Bloodshot


Mar 13, 2020


Bloodshot


4


Avengers: Endgame Didn't Give Nebula The Infinity Gauntlet, But Karen Gillan Has One Of Her Own


TBD


Avengers: Endgame Did not Give Nebula The Infinity Gauntlet, However Karen Gillan Has One Of Her Personal


Score TBD



When Calls The Heart's Erin Krakow And EP Had Great News For Fans Worried The Show Is Ending Soon


TBD


When Calls The Coronary heart’s Erin Krakow And EP Had Nice Information For Followers Frightened The Present Is Ending Quickly


Score TBD



Pornhub Has Been Blocked In Thailand, And People Aren’t Happy


TBD


Pornhub Has Been Blocked In Thailand, And Individuals Aren’t Completely satisfied


Score TBD



Adorable The Batman Fan Recreates Robert Pattinson’s Look, And It’s Awesome


TBD


Lovely The Batman Fan Recreates Robert Pattinson’s Look, And It’s Superior


Score TBD



Matthew McConaughey And Jennifer Garner Devised Secret Signals To Help Her Breastfeed While Working On A Movie Together


TBD


Matthew McConaughey And Jennifer Garner Devised Secret Indicators To Assist Her Breastfeed Whereas Working On A Film Collectively


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.