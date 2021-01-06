news Star Wars: The High Republic: 3 Awesome Deep Dive Easter Eggs And References To The Existing Franchise

The following accommodates MILD SPOILERS for the the primary batch of Star Wars: The High Republic books

This week sees the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic; we now have the primary books in what is ready to be a protracted operating endeavor that may discover a brand new period in Star Wars storytelling via a wide range of completely different media varieties, particularly on web page. Set a pair hundred years earlier than the time interval of Star Wars that we all know and love, the entire thought behind The High Republic is to take the shackles off of Star Wars and inform authentic tales utilizing new characters, new locations and even a considerably completely different (however, not completely completely different) Jedi Order. Nonetheless, that does not imply that very long time followers of Star Wars who know all of the ins and outs of hyperspace will not discover a couple of names and locations that sound acquainted, they usually would possibly give followers a bit extra perception into some much less explored elements of the galaxy far, far, away.