news Star Wars: The High Republic: 3 Awesome Deep Dive Easter Eggs And References To The Existing Franchise

The following accommodates MILD SPOILERS for the the primary batch of Star Wars: The High Republic books
This week sees the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic; we now have the primary books in what is ready to be a protracted operating endeavor that may discover a brand new period in Star Wars storytelling via a wide range of completely different media varieties, particularly on web page. Set a pair hundred years earlier than the time interval of Star Wars that we all know and love, the entire thought behind The High Republic is to take the shackles off of Star Wars and inform authentic tales utilizing new characters, new locations and even a considerably completely different (however, not completely completely different) Jedi Order. Nonetheless, that does not imply that very long time followers of Star Wars who know all of the ins and outs of hyperspace will not discover a couple of names and locations that sound acquainted, they usually would possibly give followers a bit extra perception into some much less explored elements of the galaxy far, far, away.
The beauty of Star Wars: The High Republic is how welcoming it’s to newcomers. None of those references are strictly obligatory to grasp the tales, however in the event you’ve learn the primary batch of books, or are simply curious what and who could be discovered contained in the pages, listed here are among the individuals and locations referenced, and the way they connect with the bigger Star Wars franchise.
The San Tekka Clan
One of many first individuals we see within the Star Wars sequel trilogy is Max Von Sydow. He is taking part in a personality who isn’t given a reputation on display, however he is in possession of one thing fairly necessary: a chunk of a map that, on the finish of the movie, leads Rey to Luke Skywalker’s location. In ancillary Star Wars media, the character is given the identify Lor San Tekka, which nonetheless does not clarify who this man is or why he has such an necessary merchandise.
However Charles Soule’s Mild of the Jedi would possibly really give us a touch in that regard. Halfway via the novel, we’re launched to Marlowe and Vellis San Tekka. The pair stay collectively on Naboo, a spot well-known to Star Wars followers, and have grow to be fairly rich as their household had made fairly a bit business out of mapping hyperspace routes. Hyperspace, what it’s and the way it works is an enormous a part of The High Republic up to now, so the experience of this pair is sought out by the Republic after a hyperspace catastrophe takes place. They’re small characters within the grand scheme of issues, however certainly Max Von Sydow’s character in Star Wars: The Drive Awakens is expounded to those two.
Chandrila Star Strains
A few of the little references to different elements of Star Wars are deliberately small, with the intention to not take one out of the story. Nonetheless, one reference, present in A Take a look at of Braveness by Justina Eire, is definitely huge… or at the least it will likely be as soon as it is really accomplished. The new e-book follows a set of younger characters who’re on their option to the launching of the Republic’s Starlight Beacon when their luxurious house yacht is attacked. The ship takes off from a spaceport that was particularly designed to deal with luxurious spacecraft from all the most important touring firms, together with one known as Chandrila Star Strains.
Many will not acknowledge the identify Chandrila Star Strains as a result of it does not technically exist fairly but. It is really the in-universe identify of the homeowners of the Halcyon, the house of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the brand new lodge/Star Wars expertise that’s coming to Walt Disney World. The location can be residence to a two-night Star Wars expertise that may let company stay out their Star Wars fantasies like they’re spending a few days flying via the galaxy, with a quick cease on the planet Batuu. Apparently company will be capable to belief in Chandrila Star Strains, as a result of the corporate has been exhibiting individuals the galaxy for over 200 years.
Avon Starros
As a result of The High Republic is ready 200 years previous to the Prequel Trilogy, the forged of characters that we’re coping with are all model new. The solely exception is Yoda, who, in within the preliminary run of books and comics, does seem, however is so far solely referenced or a minor facet character within the numerous tales. And since having youngsters is not actually a part of being a Jedi, it isn’t like we’re assembly lots of the great-grandparents of the heroes from the films. We’re, nonetheless, assembly the ancestors of different characters and studying simply how a lot can change in 200 years.
A Take a look at of Braveness introduces us to a younger girl with a head for science named Avon Starros. She’s the daughter of Republic Senator Ghirra Starros and she or he’s one of many individuals stranded by the ship explosion talked about earlier. When you’ve solely seen the Star Wars films or watched The Mandalorian, then the identify Starros will not imply a lot, however readers of Star Wars comics will acknowledge the identify. Sana Starros was a smuggler who was in league with Han Solo and truly claimed to be married to him. It is doable Avon, being seen as “hassle” by her Senator mom, is the one which units the household down this very completely different path.
There are a number of different moments within the first High Republic books that will or will not be meant to particularly name out to characters we all know. Within the acquainted period of Star Wars, Mace Windu is the one Jedi to wield a purple lightsaber, however Vernestra Rwoh has one as nicely. It does not appear to be meant to be an enormous deal, although it does another issues which are considerably extra distinctive. Within the e-book Into the Darkish by Caludia Gray, Jedi Wayseeker Orla Jareni carries a Darth Maul model double-bladed saber of white, one other uncommon shade to our eyes, however not apparently 200 years in the past.
There are actually lots of different references to Star Wars that are not almost as uncommon or obscure, and odds are that as The High Republic rolls on, we’ll see extra connections to the way forward for the galaxy that are not as clear now. What is obvious is that The High Republic will embrace a lot of enjoyable for each severe Star Wars followers in addition to the extra causal ones who would possibly come upon a brand new e-book and marvel what Star Wars was like 200 years prior to now.
