news Star Wars Writers Have A Big Problem With Disney After They Say Royalty Payments Abruptly Stopped

In a narrative within the Wall Avenue Journal, a Disney spokesman has acknowledged {that a} evaluation of Foster’s case, particularly with regard to his novelizations of the primary three Alien motion pictures, which is what set off this entire state of affairs, is underway, and whether it is discovered that royalties are owed they are going to be paid. Nonetheless, it appears possible that no matter occurs, this would possibly not be the top of the story. If Foster is paid, then there are a number of different books, and a number of other different authors, that can need related consideration. If Disney feels it would not owe the royalties, then we might see this problem progress additional. SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal prompt to the WSJ that Disney could possibly be positioned on an inventory of firms that the group suggests its members keep away from working with.