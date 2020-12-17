news Stephen King Clarifies His Issues With The Shining Movie

The Shining is the supply of among the most iconic traces and scenes in historical past, from “Right here’s Johnny!” to creepy hallways with even creepier twins. The timeless success of The Shining is under no circumstances shocking when it’s coming from Stephen King, who has over 80 horror movie and television credit beneath his belt from his novel and quick story diversifications. What is perhaps shocking is that Stephen King overtly takes main concern with the well-known movie The Shining, even going so far as saying he flat out does not prefer it.