news Stephen King Totally Dropped An F-Bomb In Response To Vince Vaughn’s Freaky Trailer

It has been fairly tough to be a film fan in 2020. Attributable to theater closures and manufacturing delays we simply have not seen as many motion pictures as we normally do and there hasn’t been practically as a lot to get enthusiastic about. In fact, which means that when one thing that appears good does hit, we are able to get actually excited. Such has been the case with Freaky, the brand new Blumhouse horror film starring Vince Vaughn. We have solely really seen the trailer, however primarily based on that alone the movie has made an enormous fan of 1 man who is aware of a bit about horror, Stephen King, who didn’t maintain again the language of his reward.