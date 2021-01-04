news Stephenie Meyer's First Pick For Twilight's Edward Cullen Was Henry Cavill, Here's Why It Didn't Happen

Whilst we anticipate Robert Pattinson’s flip because the Darkish Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022, the 34-year-old actor will at all times be Edward Cullen to Twilight followers. Don’t get me incorrect, positive R-Patz has achieved a stupendous job of separating himself from his iconic bloodthirsty position over the previous few years with motion pictures like Good Time and The Satan All The Time. However a world with out his famously improvised “maintain on tight spider-monkey” line isn’t one I wish to dwell in. And had Stephanie Meyer been given her approach, this could have been the case, and Henry Cavill would have been the one to play the long-lasting position.