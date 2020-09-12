news Stephenie Meyer's The Host: Why It's Time For A Sequel And A Movie Remake

Go away a Remark
Stephenie Meyer followers simply witnessed one thing of a miracle final month. Her fifth Twilight ebook, Midnight Solar was lastly launched after over a decade of ready. For a very long time, many people had given up on studying Twilight from Edward’s perspective – see how she proved us improper? The launch shortly grew to become a bestseller, hovering to No. 1 on the ebook charts inside its first week because it surpassed a million copies offered. Amidst this comeback for Meyer, I can’t assist however be reminded of her 2008 ebook The Host, which I used to be in the midst of studying when Midnight Solar was first leaked on-line.
Whereas Meyer is undoubtedly most well-known for her tackle vampire lore, The Host is her personal spin on the science fiction style, that’s (brace for it) arguably extra intelligent than the romance between Edward and Bella. Meyer even instructed The Guardian she hopes it is the ebook she’s most remembered for.
At a thick 600 pages, the Twilight writer modified issues up with a post-apocalyptic story centering on an alien race referred to as “Souls,” who’ve invaded Earth and positioned themselves contained in the physique of people. The story facilities on “Wanderer” or Wanda, who takes over the physique of Melanie Stryder, a younger girl who is not going to let Wanda make herself at house in her physique. Let’s discuss by way of what occurred to The Host and why it is time for the writer to revisit it after Midnight Solar.
The Host Was Supposed To Be A Trilogy
Though The Host ebook stood effectively by itself, the thought of Stephenie Meyer constructing the story right into a collection has been thrilling to followers – particularly ever since she introduced plans to create a trilogy that will spherical out with The Soul and The Seeker. Right here’s what Meyer mentioned in 2013 on the heels of the The Host film adaptation:
When you’ve created characters which have life to them, except you kill all of them, the place their tales go. You’re all the time conscious of what occurs subsequent. I’ve received outlines for the following books. I’d hope that this might be a three-book arc, however we’ll see.
The Host is an fascinating premise by itself, however there’s a lot that could possibly be explored additional previous the occasions of the primary novel. The 2008 ebook is that this thoughts battle between Melanie and Wanderer. Through the time they share the identical headspace, Wanderer comes round to appreciating people and the Earth her individuals have been decimating. The battle between the people and the alien “Souls” was not over by the top of The Host and a trilogy might totally discover this world that Stephenie Meyer has created and these existential questions that have been solely starting to be mentioned by way of the sci-fi romance.
The Host E-book Vs. The Movie
The Host was all the time a extra understated facet of Meyer’s profession, however curiosity majorly fizzled out after a film adaptation was launched in 2013 starring now Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan as Wanda, William Damage and Diane Kruger. The film that value $40 million to provide solely managed to make $63 million on the field workplace, putting the returns for the movie principally at zero. It was an enormous flop. The film additionally earned a 9 % on Rotten Tomatoes, making the Twilight franchise’s essential acclaim seem like high-brow cinema compared. Regardless of its killer forged, sure The Host remains to be terrible. However it was additionally dealt with extremely poorly by Gattaca and Lord of Struggle author/director Andrew Niccol or no less than the Hollywood executives at massive.
There are lots of issues with The Host film, however the worst offense is it was handled like Twilight by one other identify. It does share some components of the franchise on the floor, resembling a younger girl being on the middle of it and Wanda/Melanie are confronted with a few love pursuits regardless of a supernatural state of affairs. However the tone of The Host ebook was much more introspective and gripping than Bella’s story. It’s not as self-indulgent as Twilight is both. Melanie is coping with the lack of her personal life and the household she doesn’t wish to lose due to Wanda’s allegiance to her alien race. The Host film additionally lacked imaginative and prescient to make an advanced story a couple of girl trapped in an alien’s head work. It’s a tricky premise to make pop on display screen as it’s, however the 2013 film simply made it all-out laughable.
Why It is Time To Give The Host One other Likelihood On The Web page And On The Massive Display screen
Simply because The Host didn’t get a good probability to enchantment to mainstream audiences by way of a movie adaptation, that doesn’t imply Stephenie Meyer ought to hand over on the franchise as an entire. Now greater than ever, there’s an curiosity to revisit the writer and alongside her aspirations to discover Twilight with two extra books (or maybe earlier than), there’s nonetheless a fanbase for The Host trilogy that needs to be realized on the web page. It isn’t a simple ask, particularly contemplating how lengthy it took for the writer to complete up Midnight Solar to start with.
On the movie facet of issues, The Host has confirmed itself a tough property to adapt, however with the appropriate eye on the challenge it could possibly be a worthy franchise to pursue as a trilogy. Not each ebook adaptation advantages from going web page by web page with the script and I imagine that will be the case for The Host. Whilst you’re studying a ebook you benefit from being contained in the character’s minds, however when there’s a voiceover talking to an individual after which reacting to it, it turns into extremely awkward to view. I’d think about if The Host targeted on the Wanderer’s perspective as a substitute, with Melanie haunting her thoughts being revealed over time and being skilled from the alien’s perspective it might have been rather more efficient and get throughout the ebook’s messages.
The fact is, the chances are really in opposition to The Host till Stephenie Meyer choses to proceed to pen the franchise. Midnight Solar might provide confidence within the author to pursue extra initiatives and a spotlight to a brand new period for her would greatest be put to make use of (particularly if she’s uninterested in Twilight) by going again to her imaginative sci-fi franchise.
What do you assume? Have you ever been ready for extra from the Host? Vote in our ballot beneath and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra film information.
