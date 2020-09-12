news Stephenie Meyer's The Host: Why It's Time For A Sequel And A Movie Remake

Whereas Meyer is undoubtedly most well-known for her tackle vampire lore, The Host is her personal spin on the science fiction style, that’s (brace for it) arguably extra intelligent than the romance between Edward and Bella. Meyer even instructed The Guardian she hopes it is the ebook she’s most remembered for.

At a thick 600 pages, the Twilight writer modified issues up with a post-apocalyptic story centering on an alien race referred to as “Souls,” who’ve invaded Earth and positioned themselves contained in the physique of people. The story facilities on “Wanderer” or Wanda, who takes over the physique of Melanie Stryder, a younger girl who is not going to let Wanda make herself at house in her physique. Let’s discuss by way of what occurred to The Host and why it is time for the writer to revisit it after Midnight Solar.