news Superman Fan Art Imagines Will Smith As DC’s Man Of Steel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Will Smith has had a protracted and profitable profession in movie, recurrently starring in main theatrical releases. Whereas he just lately had a profession greatest efficiency on the field workplace with Aladdin, he additionally joined the DC Prolonged Universe as Deadshot in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Whereas he will not seem in James Gunn’s upcoming sequel/reboot, followers are desirous to see him finally reprise the villainous function. However fan artwork just lately imagined what the 52 year-old actor would possibly appear to be as Superman.