news Sylvester Stallone's Over The Top And 11 Other Fun '80s Movies To Watch For Free On YouTube

Nobody would ever maintain it towards you if you happen to did not know that YouTube was residence to a large assortment of films which can be utterly free to entry (with or with no YouTube Premium account), however I’ve to say that the platform has among the most iconic and ridiculous ’80s films on the market. So as a substitute of the watching all these faux trailers for films with up to date titles created simply to get some views, you possibly can completely watch enjoyable films just like the criminally underrated basic Sylvester Stallone 1987 father-son journey Over The Top.
The enjoyable would not cease there, nevertheless, as YouTube has quintessential ’80s films like Teen Wolf, Lone Wolf McQuade, and my private favourite, Blind Fury starring the late Rutger Hauer. Regardless of when you have premium entry or do not thoughts watching just a few adverts, listed here are 12 superior ’80s films you possibly can watch at no cost on YouTube.
Over The Top (1987)
The very idea of Over the Top makes it a film price trying out, even if you happen to could not watch it at no cost on YouTube. Sylvester Stallone performs Lincoln Hawk, an over-the-road trucker who’s on a mission to be the largest and baddest arm wrestler/truck driver within the continental United States all in order that he can win the $100,000 money prize and a reasonably candy and chromed-out semi-truck so he can begin his personal enterprise. However that is not all.
In between the insane arm wrestling scenes (who knew truck stops have been overflowing with arm wrestlers with reputations that precede them), there is a ridiculous story about Lincoln Hawk attending to know his estranged son after choosing him up from navy college. Add in some Kenny Loggins, the absurd means Sylvester Stallone turns his hat round, and that twist of his wrist (which ought to be dishonest), and you’ve got the recipe for a virtually good ’80s film.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Teen Wolf (1985)
Michael J. Fox was on the highest of the world (and on prime of shifting autos) in the summertime of 1985 after showing in two extremely profitable films: Again to the Future and Teen Wolf. And whereas I might like to go on and on about Fox’s portrayal of Marty McFly, you possibly can’t watch him at no cost on YouTube in contrast to his tackle Scott Howard, the awkward highschool pupil who turns into the discuss of the varsity after reworking right into a righteous and radical werewolf who kills it on the basketball court docket.
Teen Wolf will not be as common, profitable, and even as properly acquired as Again to the Future, however that does not imply it is essentially a foul film. Its story about Scott Howard turning into a prick and basically turning his again on the whole lot he as soon as stood for less than to return round in the long run continues to be the most effective performances by Michael J. Fox. Simply do not fall down a rabbit gap and watch Teen Wolf Too, a film so dangerous not even Jason Bateman could not reserve it.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Bloodsport (1988)
Jean-Claude Van Damme has some fairly iconic films, however there are few that evaluate to the 1988 martial arts masterpiece that’s Bloodsport. I do not find out about you, however watching Van Damme’s Frank Dux work his means right into a secretive and lethal Hong Kong martial-arts match by no means will get previous, even when his accent is in all places (type of like in Road Fighter just a few years later).
All the things from Frank Dux’s coaching (which turns out to be useful in his closing match), to his lethal rivalry with Bolo Yeung’s Chong Li, to the insane stage of violence on show all through this instant-classic, Bloodsport has somewhat little bit of one thing for everybody, even these searching for shoehorned romance.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Mr. Mother (1983)
There may be this stage of mania that fills up Michael Keaton’s physique and soul in a lot of his early work that made the comedian-turned-Batman into one of the likable and bankable stars of the Nineteen Eighties. You could possibly argue that Beetlejuice or Batman seize this greatest, however let’s be trustworthy right here — nothing compares to Keaton’s Jack Butler within the 1983 comedy Mr. Mother.
Watching Jack go from a father of three who’s by no means residence as a result of he is working lengthy hours on the Ford Motor Firm to the stay-at-home dad who learns simply how onerous it’s to maintain a home so as by no means will get previous. Add within the angle of Jack rising jealous of his spouse, Caroline’s (Teri Garr) newfound success at her new advertising and marketing company, the basic chainsaw scene, and among the nice John Hughes appeal, and you’ve got your self greater than sufficient causes to look at Mr. Mother (and never simply because it is free).
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Blind Fury (1989)
Each time somebody asks for a advice for an insane campy ’80s motion film, the reply ought to all the time be Blind Fury. Have not seen it? Effectively… the film stars Rutger Hauer as a Vietnam battle vet by the identify of Nick Parker who was blinded by a mine within the jungle and was later educated by native villages within the artwork of the sword. Years later, Nick returns to America to seek out his previous battle buddy, Frank Deveraux (Terry O’Quinn), solely to study that he is lacking. When some crooked cops and throughout dangerous dudes come searching for Frank’s child, Billy (Brandon Name), the blind swordsman saves the boy and begins a ridiculous rescue mission.
This film is insane. Like truly insane. The late Rutger Hauer might be greatest remembered for his scene-stealing efficiency in Blade Runner, however significantly, Blind Fury is 86 minutes of pure madness and everybody ought to cease what they’re doing and watch this hidden gem of a film.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
Lengthy earlier than he grew to become Walker Texas Ranger, Chuck Norris was J.J. McQuade, a lawman who likes to do issues on his personal and on his personal phrases within the 1983 motion flick Lone Wolf McQuade. When tasked with finding a hijacked U.S. Military convoy and the exceptionally evil arms supplier (David Carradine) who’s accountable for it, McQuade should change his methods and work with a state trooper and FBI agent to get the job achieved.
That is Chuck Norris at or round his prime, relying on who you ask, and he kicks greater than a whole lot of ass all through this modern-take on the previous spaghetti westerns that made Clint Eastwood a star. Hell, even Roger Ebert beloved the film, which type of redeems the late movie critic for operating some fairly nice films by way of the mud in his day.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
The Wraith (1986)
In 1986, Charlie Sheen had a small bit position in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, a number one position in Platoon, after which a captivating but mysterious flip as Jake Kesey in Mike Marvin’s supernatural motion thrill-ride The Wraith. Though The Wraith is not remembered as fondly (or actually remembered in any respect) as his different efforts that yr, the film sill makes for time when you have 90 minutes to spare and need to see a masked driver who could or not be the ghost of a useless teenager looking for vengeance for these accountable for his demise.
It is darkish, it is mysterious, and an entire lot of enjoyable, so why not try a still-young and not-as-crazy Charlie Sheen?
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Child Increase (1987)
Diane Keaton is all the time at her greatest when enjoying a personality in the midst of a significant disaster or change in her life, and the most effective examples of that’s within the 1987 romantic comedy Child Increase through which Keaton’s J.C. Wiatt goes from a profitable New York businesswoman to the caretaker of a child woman in a single day and her life is totally thrown out of whack.
Child Increase is a kind of feel-good, can’t-help-but-watch films that you’re going to stumble throughout about quarter-hour in on cable some random Saturday afternoon, however now that it is streaming (at no cost) on YouTube, you do not have to take care of lacking the opening moments or all these business breaks.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Earth Women Are Simple (1989)
The ’80s gave the world greater than sufficient alien films, however few have the appeal or campiness because the 1989 musical comedy Earth Women Are Simple, which follows Valerie Gail (Genna Davis) after she encounters three furry aliens (Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans) who grow to be obsessive about girls and California tradition normally.
Earth Women Are Simple is simply as loopy because it sounds and additional helped propel the careers of its three key aliens simply years earlier than they grew to become family names for his or her distinctive comedic types.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Remo Williams: The Journey Begins (1985)
Who is aware of if the Remo Williams character will ever be introduced again (fingers crossed), however we are going to all the time have 1985’s Remo Williams: The Journey Begins to show to in a troublesome spot. Based mostly on a sequence of pulp novels, Man Hamilton’s motion flick starring Fred Ward as New York cop Sam Makin (Fred Ward) who fakes his demise and turns into Remo Williams is a wild, campy, and intensely enjoyable journey by way of the seedy underbelly of New York Metropolis.
And certain, Remo Williams: The Journey Begins would not come up in informal dialog like different films of the period, nevertheless it does function an offended Wilford Brimley, and that is by no means not factor.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Kid’s Play (1988)
The 2019 Kid’s Play is getting a whole lot of consideration, and for good purpose, however that does not imply the 1988 unique would not want somewhat love too. Now you possibly can return and see the place all of it started for the possessed “Good Man” doll referred to as Chucky. Tom Holland’s (no, not that Tom Holland) cult basic is simply as terrifying, hilarious, and gory as ever, and has surprisingly held up pretty properly in any case these years.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
Runaway (1984)
Have you ever ever wished to look at a science fiction motion thriller written and directed by Michael Crichton with a solid that features Tom Selleck, Gene Simmons, and Kirstie Alley? If that’s the case, Runaway, a 1984 film a few cop tasked with looking down harmful robots, is the film for you. It would not have the particular results, subtlety, and even appeal of just about anything from Crichton, however Runaway is admittedly one thing else.
Stream it on YouTube right here.
These are only a few of the good ’80s films obtainable at no cost on YouTube proper now. You can too watch RoboCop, however it’s the edited model for some purpose, and that takes out many of the enjoyable and appeal of the extremely violent and vulgar satirical motion flick.
