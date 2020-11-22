news Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Interrupts Filming In Funny BTS Video From His Superhero Movie

Sylvester Stallone has been a busy man as of late. The 74-year-old actor lately landed a job in The Suicide Squad, reuniting him with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn. He’s additionally been engaged on a director’s reduce of Rocky IV and, based mostly on what he’s shared about it, it’s shaping as much as be one thing followers will get pleasure from. On high of all this, the actor can also be a faithful household man with obligations, and this was undoubtedly evident when his spouse humorously interrupted filming on his superhero film.