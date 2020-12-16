news Taika Waititi’s Latest Response To His New Star Wars Movie Is Hilariously On Brand

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Filmmaker/actor Taika Waititi has been on a roll over the previous few years. He turned a family title because of his work in Thor: Ragnarok, which led to a partnership with Disney that prolonged to The Mandalorian and one other Thor gig. However Waititi can also be getting the possibility to helm his personal Star Wars film, and his most up-to-date response to that announcement is so on model.