news Taylor Swift Just Revealed What She Has Going On At The Moment And It Involves Disney+

Just days after Taylor Swift claimed that there was “not so much happening in the mean time,” as soon as once more, she proved herself very unsuitable. In the present day, Taylor Swift dropped one other massive and really thrilling announcement a couple of venture that we barely have to attend for. The Folklore artist shared a trailer for folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods, a particular live performance movie coming completely to Disney+ on November 25.
Her voice in that trailer (test it out above). I really want a cardigan proper now as a result of I simply acquired chills.
As for precisely when this movie will probably be obtainable streaming on Disney+, Taylor Swift was particular about that in her Instagram put up:
Effectively it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve acquired an announcement
You haven’t seen this movie earlier than. folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods will probably be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus
So these Swifties on the market who do not must be up shiny and early tomorrow have the choice to remain up late and watch folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods when it arrives at midnight PST November 25 (TONIGHT).
Disney+ describes folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods as an “intimate live performance movie,” which options Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. There can even be a visitor look by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), who carried out “Exile” with Swift on the Folklore album. There will probably be performances and tales (and secrets and techniques!) about each tune from the album.
In case you’re questioning the place this movie is about, DIsney+ notes that it was filmed in September of this 12 months in upstate New York, and Taylor Swift directed it. Rolling Stone notes that Lengthy Pond Studio is in Hudson Valley, and it is the studio that The Nationwide and Aaron Dessner name house.
Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antanoff and Justin Vernon truly produced this album remotely throughout quarantine, so making this movie was the primary time they had been all in the identical room collectively, which is type of unimaginable. The incontrovertible fact that the album was made remotely possible means there are some attention-grabbing tales behind how they had been capable of put these unimaginable songs collectively whereas being a whole lot or hundreds of miles away from each other.
Disney+ additionally notes that the songs will probably be carried out within the movie in the identical order that they seem on the Folklore album. All 17 songs. Between that and Taylor Swift’s latest feedback about re-recording her outdated albums, Swifties definitely have so much to have a good time as the vacation season will get going.
folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods will stream completely on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01AM PT.
