news Taylor Swift Posted A Midsommar New Year’s Photograph, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Recording artist Taylor Swift is a bonafide famous person, with droves of devoted followers who observe each transfer she makes. As such, loads of eyes had been on how she is likely to be celebrating the New 12 months, and she or he definitely did not disappoint horror followers. Particularly as a result of Swift’s New 12 months’s Eve submit included her dressed up as a personality from A24’s horror flick Midsommar. And the web could not get sufficient of this daring technique to ship off 2020.