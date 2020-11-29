news Taylor Swift's Disney+ Concert Movie: 9 Things We Learned About Folklore

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Just a few days after Taylor Swift posted a suspicious “not so much happening for the time being” replace on social media, the multi-platinum artist and 10-time Grammy winner introduced she was dropping a live performance film on Disney+ known as folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods. It comes simply in time for astonished followers to provide thanks for the album but once more over the autumn vacation. Together with a comfy cabin re-recording of folklore filling the opening in our concert-empty hearts, Swift additionally broke down each single tune on the 16-track album along with her producers Jack Antonoff and The Nationwide’s Aaron Dessner in New York’s Lengthy Pond Studio too. Swifties, we’re blessed!