news Tenet Box Workplace: Christopher Nolan's New Film Still Hitting Big Abroad, But U.S. Struggles Continue

As famous by the commerce report, 5 of the 10 highest grossing theaters exhibiting Tenet this previous weekend are situated in California. The overwhelming majority of venues within the state stay closed, however as they slowly begin to slowly reopen it might end in a major uptick in ticket gross sales for the Christopher Nolan movie. The unhealthy information is that course of goes to be gradual, and total potential might be nonetheless restricted by occupancy restrictions and different well being and security rules. The excellent news is that there isn’t a surplus of competitors from main upcoming releases, as Patty Jenkins’ Surprise Girl 1984 and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman shifting in latest weeks implies that the subsequent blockbuster scheduled to reach in theaters is Kenneth Branagh’s Demise On The Nile, and that gained’t drop till November 20.