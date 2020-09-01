news Tenet Ending Defined: What Robert Pattinson And John David Washington Did, And How

However Kat has different plans. She has greased the deck of the boat, and now gives to smear suntan lotion throughout her husband’s again. Kat, on this second, must take management. She must be the one to kill Sator. Which she does. She shoots him 10 seconds earlier than she is meant to. As a result of she must take again management, and personal his dying. She shoots him within the chest, then makes use of his greased physique to push him off the boat. Because the “current day” model of herself returns to the ship, one Kat sees the opposite Kat diving off the boat. This was referenced earlier within the movie, however we now know that Kat noticed Kat.