news Tessa Thompson Has One Note For Michael B. Jordan After Confirming He'll Direct Creed 3

On the extra critical facet, Michael B. Jordan’s directing of Creed III may converse to the standard of author Zach Baylin’s script. With Creed II seeing Adonis get a critical, life-threatening pounding from Viktor Drago, the son of iconic Rocky villain Ivan, the massive query after that movie’s occasions was whether or not or not it’d be protected for Adonis to even consider boxing once more. He’s already taken an enormous threat in organising the rematch with Viktor, so Creed III must get artistic as a way to even exist. Now, with Michael B. Jordan returning to not solely star in, but in addition direct Creed III, it appears like that resolution has been discovered.