news That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked

The NY Occasions reporter whose phrases had been being twisted to suit narratives posted on Twitter that his reporting, in context, ONLY referred to Michael Keaton within the one film, The Flash. It was introduced throughout DC FanDome final yr that Keaton would return to a task he made well-liked in 1989, in addition to in a 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Keaton hasn’t performed the Caped Crusader since, although he’s a fan-favorite for his iconic portrayal, serving to to launch the cinematic interpretations of The Darkish Knight and paving the way in which for such actors as Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and, sure, Ben Affleck.