news That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked

January 6, 2021
That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked

The Web, by and enormous, is commonly crammed with rumors and hypothesis. That is true of reports in just about each subject: politics; sports activities; and particularly leisure — particularly comedian guide film information. Followers generally learn or hear what they need to learn or hear, regardless of the veracity of a given truth. Which permits rumors to unfold like wildfire till they’re snuffed out on the supply.

This just lately occurred after DC Movies President Walter Hamada informed the New York Occasions that there shall be two Batman characters, one performed by Robert Pattinson and one performed by Michael Keaton, within the DCEU. We knew that. Followers nonetheless took it one step additional, and translated that to imply Keaton was completely taking on the Batman position, and probably squeezing out Ben Affleck. Effectively, that’s not the case… not less than, not but, because the reporter mentioning the information, Brooks Barnes, clarified this week:

The NY Occasions reporter whose phrases had been being twisted to suit narratives posted on Twitter that his reporting, in context, ONLY referred to Michael Keaton within the one film, The Flash. It was introduced throughout DC FanDome final yr that Keaton would return to a task he made well-liked in 1989, in addition to in a 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Keaton hasn’t performed the Caped Crusader since, although he’s a fan-favorite for his iconic portrayal, serving to to launch the cinematic interpretations of The Darkish Knight and paving the way in which for such actors as Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and, sure, Ben Affleck.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti even confirmed off idea artwork that had Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman, which might occur (we assume) as a result of Barry accesses the Multiverse and steps into the realm of Tim Burton’s Batman.

Brooks Barnes’ newest Tweet signifies that Michael Keaton is just not staying on within the Batman position… not less than, not for now. If he had been to remain on as a mentor position within the DCEU (as has been rumored), this might lead into an adaptation of the favored DC story Batman Past, the place a much-older and grizzled Bruce Wayne trains and oversees the actions of crimefighting teenager Terry McGinnis in a futuristic Gotham Metropolis. That’s one thing DC followers probably would LOVE to see in live-action.

However then there are the Zack Snyder followers who’re clamoring for a #RestoreTheSnyderVerse push that returns Ben Affleck to the centerpiece of Batman tales. Can each occur? After all, however leaping to conclusions primarily based on one line in a NY Occasions report is undisciplined.

The long run remains to be being written at Warner Bros. and DC, and because of the introduction of the Multiverse idea, the probabilities are countless. Given the truth that Walter Hamada needs to stability each theatrical and HBO Max within the DC storytelling choices, there’s much more room for Batman (and ladies) of all sizes and shapes. We will see how Batman returns to motion in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is coming to HBO Max in March.

