news That Nicolas Cage Movie About Nic Cage Is Rounding Out Its Solid, And It Really Is The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

For these of you who’re simply listening to about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent for the primary time, the film follows a model of Nicolas Cage who’s creatively unfulfilled, struggling financially and desirous to work with Quentin Tarantino. This paves the best way for Cage accepting $1 million to attend a brilliant fan’s celebration, however when hazard rears its ugly head, he’s pressured to embody a few of his most iconic and beloved characters so as to save his spouse and daughter. So who’s making up the forged of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent? That’s what we’re right here to go over, and let’s begin off by speaking somewhat extra about the primary man himself.