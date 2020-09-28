news That Time Chadwick Boseman Offered His Own Salary To Raise Sienna Miller’s 21 Bridges Payday

I did not know whether or not or to not inform this story, and I have not but. However I’m going to inform it, as a result of I believe it is a testomony to who he was. This was a fairly large finances movie, and I do know that everyone understands in regards to the pay disparity in Hollywood, however I requested for a quantity that the studio would not get to. And since I used to be hesitant to return to work and my daughter was beginning faculty and it was an inconvenient time, I mentioned, ‘I’ll do it if I am compensated in the correct approach.’ And Chadwick ended up donating a few of his wage to get me to the quantity that I had requested for. He mentioned that that was what I deserved to be paid.