news That Time Hayden Christensen Scared A Young Star Wars Actor On Set

Being forged in a Star Wars movie, regardless of how huge or small the function is, must be an awesome expertise as a result of, hi there, you’re in Star Wars. It sounds prefer it was much more exhilarating for one younger actor in Revenge of the Sith, although. That’s as a result of Hayden Christensen ended up scaring him whereas they had been filming a scene collectively.
Ross Beadman performed Jedi youngling Sors Bandeam in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. His time on display screen is brief however nonetheless memorable as a result of it marks one more darkish turning level in Anakin Skywalker’s journey to the darkish aspect. When newly christened future Darth Vader visits a gaggle of younglings, Sors Bandeam tells him that they’re being overpowered. The Sith Lord’s response is to tug out his lightsaber, inflicting Sors to take a frightened step again. Although we don’t see him homicide the Jedi younglings, the implication is evident — he has change into a cruel killer of kids.
In a latest Reddit AMA, Ross Beadman answered followers’ questions on his expertise with Star Wars. When one fan requested what precipitated his character to “tumble again” within the scene and whether or not it was an accident or one thing that George Lucas directed him to do. Beadman gave an attention-grabbing reply:
From what I keep in mind Hayden shouted ‘boo!’ and that startled me so as to add to my concern within the scene.
So if his reminiscence is appropriate, meaning Hayden Christensen was absolutely dedicated to embodying the villainous aspect of Anakin Skywalker. He was additionally a very good scene accomplice — he knew precisely what it will take to get a real response out of an actor as younger as Ross Beadman was on the time.
Ross Beadman’s AMA additionally gave him an opportunity to reply questions on every little thing from how his function within the film affected his private life to what he appears like having his one line within the movie — “Grasp Skywalker, there are too a lot of them. What are we going to do?” — became an Web meme.
Reality be advised, a lot of Revenge of the Sith was taken less-than-seriously when the film first hit theaters in 2005. Within the years since, George Lucas’ prequel trilogy has loved a extra constructive reappraisal. That’s helped revive curiosity in additional prequel-adjacent tales — which implies Hayden Christensen, who took a break from performing, will likely be reprising his function as Darth Vader within the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi collection.
Within the meantime, it seems he’s taking a totally totally different strategy to Anakin Skywalker so far as youngsters are involved. He has reportedly held off on telling his personal daughter he performs one of the crucial well-known film villains of all time. Given how effectively he scared Ross Beadman when he was taking part in Anakin, it’s simple to see why.
