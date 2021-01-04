news That Time Hayden Christensen Scared A Young Star Wars Actor On Set

Ross Beadman performed Jedi youngling Sors Bandeam in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. His time on display screen is brief however nonetheless memorable as a result of it marks one more darkish turning level in Anakin Skywalker’s journey to the darkish aspect. When newly christened future Darth Vader visits a gaggle of younglings, Sors Bandeam tells him that they’re being overpowered. The Sith Lord’s response is to tug out his lightsaber, inflicting Sors to take a frightened step again. Although we don’t see him homicide the Jedi younglings, the implication is evident — he has change into a cruel killer of kids.