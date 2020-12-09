news That Time James Corden Facetimed The Prom Star Jo Ellen Pellman’s Grandma During Filming The Netflix Musical

I do suppose that James and I’ve a rapport that really looks like we’ve been mates for ages and he’s somebody who’s such a champion of me and Ariana [DeBose] particularly, and so welcoming on this surroundings of icons, really. I’ll all the time keep in mind simply the sort of individual James is. We had been capturing the finale quantity and it was an extended day. My grandma had simply gone into the hospital and she or he’s a giant fan of James and his present. I requested him if he would FaceTime her with me and with out hesitation he was like ‘In fact!’ And he made my grandma’s day, and that’s who James is. He’ll exit of his method to make somebody’s day a bit of brighter and I’m so glad that I can name him a pal.