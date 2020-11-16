news That Time John Belushi Randomly Disappeared From The Blues Brothers Set

Depart a Remark
Apart from his efficiency as John Blutarsky in Animal Home, John Belushi’s function as Joliet Jake in The Blues Brothers is sort of presumably his most iconic. In that film, he and Dan Aykroyd went from one wild antic to a different whereas on their mission from God. And it seems like John Belushi’s antics continued behind the scenes as effectively, as he randomly disappeared from the set of The Blues Brothers at some point.
Usually, if you’re an actor on a set, you’re anticipated to stay round till manufacturing has wrapped for the day. I suppose John Belushi didn’t get that memo whereas engaged on The Blues Brothers. Throughout a current look on Late Night time with Seth Meyers, Dan Aykroyd shared a little bit story about John Belushi’s sudden absence, which occurred whereas they have been capturing one of many film’s key scenes. Here is what Aykroyd mentioned:
We have been capturing on the Harvey, Illinois [Dixie Square] Mall, , that well-known mall scene. It was an deserted mall on the time… We have been there at 3 a.m. capturing the mall scene and lunch had damaged, and we went searching for John, could not discover him anyplace.
John Landis directed The Blues Brothers, and I can solely think about how alarmed he and the crew should have been when listening to that one in every of their lead actors had disappeared. Plus, it’s a must to keep in mind that there have been no cell telephones within the late ’70s, early ’80s, that means a easy textual content message was out of the query.
So Dan Aykroyd took it upon himself to hunt John Belushi down, even when that meant going out into a close-by neighborhood. He later mentioned:
So I noticed this path sort of main out of the weed-strewn car parking zone right into a suburban neighborhood close by, and, ‘I’ll simply attempt that.’ I walked down this path, and I walked into the neighborhood. I appeared and all the homes have been darkish. However midway down one of many streets, there have been lights on. And I believed, ‘Nicely, I don’t know. I’ve acquired an intuition right here, and I’m going to attempt.’ And I knocked on the door, and the man mentioned, ‘Yeah.’ I mentioned, ‘We’re capturing a film over right here.’ ‘Yeah, I do know’ ‘And we’re searching for one in every of our actors.’ ‘Yeah, I do know, Belushi. He got here in right here a couple of half an hour in the past, he raided my fridge, he’s asleep on my sofa.’ He’s the visitor that by no means left.
The proven fact that John Belushi might meander right into a stranger’s home, rummage by way of his fridge after which take a nap tells you one thing about each his superstar and allure. On the time, he was one of many largest comedians round, so his host most likely didn’t assume he might simply say no to Belushi when he got here knocking on his door.
Sadly, John Belushi’s profession was reduce quick when he died on March 5, 1982 of a drug overdose, just some years after filming The Blues Brothers. His legacy, nonetheless, has lived on in numerous methods, similar to by way of Gemberling’s portrayal of him within the Netflix comedy, A Futile & Silly Gesture. Showtime can also be releasing a documentary about his life entitled Belushi.
For a time, there had been buzz a couple of doable biopic about John Belushi’s life, with each Emilie Hirsch and Zach Galifianakis, at one time, being eyed for the lead function, however that mission seems to have stalled. Till such a mission is made, we’ll simply have to recollect him by way of nice tales and documentaries. You’ll be able to take a look at Belushi when it premieres on Sunday, November 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.
