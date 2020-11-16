news That Time John Belushi Randomly Disappeared From The Blues Brothers Set

So I noticed this path sort of main out of the weed-strewn car parking zone right into a suburban neighborhood close by, and, ‘I’ll simply attempt that.’ I walked down this path, and I walked into the neighborhood. I appeared and all the homes have been darkish. However midway down one of many streets, there have been lights on. And I believed, ‘Nicely, I don’t know. I’ve acquired an intuition right here, and I’m going to attempt.’ And I knocked on the door, and the man mentioned, ‘Yeah.’ I mentioned, ‘We’re capturing a film over right here.’ ‘Yeah, I do know’ ‘And we’re searching for one in every of our actors.’ ‘Yeah, I do know, Belushi. He got here in right here a couple of half an hour in the past, he raided my fridge, he’s asleep on my sofa.’ He’s the visitor that by no means left.