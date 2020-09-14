news That Time Seth Rogen Suggested Fast And Furious’s Trip To Space Ahead Of F9

General News

September 14, 2020
That Time Seth Rogen Suggested Fast And Furious's Trip To Space Ahead Of F9

Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum in An American Pickle (2020)

Most would agree that Seth Rogen is certainly one of the crucial distinctive creatives working in Hollywood in the present day. Let’s be trustworthy, not too many individuals could be prepared to put in writing a comedy about stoners contending with hitmen or an animated movie about anthropomorphic meals behaving inappropriately. Evidently, he likes to push the boundaries with regards to storytelling. So it in all probability shouldn’t come as a lot of a shock that he and one in every of his collaborators prompt the Fast and Livid franchise ought to go into house years in the past.

After Fast and Livid star Michelle Rodriguez seemingly confirmed that F9 would take the franchise into house, Seth Rogen revealed an attention-grabbing story on Twitter. It appears that evidently he and longtime writing associate Evan Goldberg had been as soon as hanging out with a producer on the franchise when Goldberg joked that the characters ought to go to house. And the producer’s response was a significant shock to the pair:

Properly, it could appear that the Fast and Livid franchise has been planning to tackle a extra lunar motif for fairly a while now. And the truth that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg would joke about it’s hilariously acceptable. Admittedly, I in all probability would have laughed off the concept of a cosmic installment within the Fast and Livid household as properly.

The Fast and Livid franchise has come a great distance because it first started in 2001. The primary installment gave audiences tricked out vehicles and thrilling road races. Nonetheless, within the years which have adopted, the movies have opted for set items and stunts which might be a bit extra elaborate. This features a pair of vehicles dragging an enormous secure round a metropolis and an armored tank travelling throughout an ice lake. Even the spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, launched the idea of superhumans to the franchise.

With all of this in thoughts, it truly is smart that the collection would lastly take the leap and head into the celebrities. It’s onerous to say what would take Dominic Toretto and his crew/household to house, however I’m certain the producers would don’t have any drawback developing with one thing. Let’s simply hope that if it does occur, it entails supped-up lunar rovers.

F9 will see Dom and the group face off with Jakob, Dom’s half-brother who has joined forces with Destiny of the Livid’ Cypher. Alongside the best way, the group can even encounter previous allies, such because the seemingly resurrected Han.

It stays to be seen if F9 will truly contain house journey, however all indicators appear to be pointing to that being the case. We’ll simply have to attend and see how issues pan out, and whether or not Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg obtain any form of affiliate producer credit score.

F9 is slated to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.


