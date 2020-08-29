news That Time The Batman’s Colin Farrell Confused His Castmate While In Character As Penguin

Go away a Remark
Ever since we noticed the primary footage of The Batman, followers have been desirous to be taught extra about what Matt Reeves has in retailer for DC followers. Now that the primary teaser trailer has dropped, the thrill for the upcoming film has solely grown — particularly because it had followers wanting twice at a number of the finer particulars, just like the reveal of Penguin. Now, we’re studying that because of his radical transformation, even one in all Colin Farrell’s castmates was confused after they first encountered him on set.
One of many coolest issues about The Batman trailer is that it’s given followers a ton to dissect. After it dropped, we had been clearly fairly preoccupied with the extra thrilling features, like attending to see Robert Pattinson’s Batman in motion. However eagle eyed followers rapidly started to choose up on another particulars — together with what seemed to be our first glimpse at a virtually unrecognizable Colin Farrell as The Penguin.
It seems followers weren’t the one ones who had a tough time figuring out the normally very recognizable actor. Jeffrey Wright, who performs Commissioner Gordon within the upcoming movie, not too long ago informed SiriusXM throughout an interview that he additionally did a double take when he got here throughout Colin Farrell on The Batman set:
I’ve labored with that make-up artist earlier than. I imply it’s simply unimaginable. Colin walked onto set in the future, and I walked proper previous him. I used to be like, ‘Hey dude, what’s taking place? Are we going to shoot?’ It was fairly outstanding.
In the temporary glimpse we get of Colin Farrell within the trailer, he’s closely executed up with prosthetics to make him seem a lot heavier than he’s in actuality, so it’s straightforward to see why Jeffrey Wright was momentarily confused. The make-up artist in query is Mike Marino, an SFX specialist, who’s undoubtedly executed some spectacular work up to now. He did prosthetics work for final 12 months’s The Irishman and Joker, and he’s additionally labored on collection like I Know This A lot is True and True Detective.
Regardless of the eye-catching prosthetic work for The Penguin, it stays to be seen how prominently the villain will function in The Batman. It undoubtedly seems that he’ll show to be a formidable foe for the Caped Crusader. The teaser trailer additionally establishes Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman as a significant participant within the film — although we additionally received an intriguing glimpse of Paul Dano’s Riddler.
We are going to get to see extra of how Colin Farrell embodies The Penguin’s distinctive persona when The Batman hits theaters. It’s at present nonetheless on schedule to reach on October 1, 2021.
What did you consider Colin Farrell's look in The Batman trailer? Did you acknowledge him at first?
