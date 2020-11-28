news That Time The Dazed And Confused Cast Ate Mushrooms And Went To A Gun Range

Rory Cochrane: We went taking pictures on magic mushrooms. Which was not an incredible concept. A number of the women had been simply waving the weapons round, and we had been presupposed to be in lanes.

Cole Hauser: I wasn’t on mushrooms. Rory may’ve been. He’s fairly good about doing that stuff and also you not realizing that he’s on it. He’s not a kind of guys dancing round within the tulips, chatting with the sky.

Nicky Katt: He was in all probability on mushrooms. I used to be not. However that in all probability explains why Rory discharged a firearm into the roof of the place. He was like, ‘Hey, how do I …’ Increase! And it went off proper over his head.