news That Time Zac Efron Had His Hairspray Co-Star Do His Laundry

At one level, it appeared just like the industrial success of Hairspray was going to result in a sequel, however that by no means materialized. If nothing else, at the very least Nikki Blonsky was in a position to keep away from having to do extra of Zac Efron’s laundry. It’s a great factor, too — nowadays she’s busy along with her podcast, by which she talks to different celebrities. As for Zac Efron, now that he’s dwelling in Australia, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be dropping by her place any time quickly.