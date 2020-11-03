news The All Time Greatest Horror Scream Queens, Ranked

4. Linda Blair (The Exorcist, Scream)

It’s an remarkable idea now, however in 1973, teenage Linda Blair obtained an Oscar nomination for The Exorcist – the scariest film ever in lots of followers’ eyes. Nearly all of her subsequent profession immediately responded to the horror revolution she helped spark with the hit possession thriller, which concerned reprising her position as Regan MacNeil in Exorcist II: The Heretic, making enjoyable of it within the 1990 spoof Repossessed, and exhibiting up in numerous different B-movies – one of the best of which might be an uncredited look as a reporter in Scream. Most would agree Blair by no means actually discovered one other position to match the success of The Exorcist, however contemplating it made her one of the crucial iconic of horror stars, it isn’t a foul factor to have as your peak.