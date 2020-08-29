news The All Together Now Cast’s Audition Songs Range From Christina Aguilera To Hamilton

Go away a Remark
Certainly one of this weekend’s newest choices from Netflix is a candy coming-of-age drama from All The Vivid Locations’ director Brett Haley, All Together Now. The brand new launch stars Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho as Amber, a proficient highschool senior on her strategy to audition for Carnegie Mellon regardless of the private challenges she is going through. The music chosen for her audition holds a particular place in Amber’s coronary heart that carries her via the movie.
Whereas talking to the All Together Now solid, additionally together with Runaways’ Rhenzy Feliz, One Day At A Time’s Justina Machado and Scrubs’ Judy Reyes, I requested them if there was a music that has helped them get via their very own auditions. Try the second from our interview beneath:
These are some nice picks. 22-year-old Rhenzy Feliz jumped in first by giving a shout-out to the Hamilton soundtrack for being his methodology to get out of his head on the way in which to his auditions. Feliz mentioned he was significantly nervous to attempt for his position as Ty within the Sorta Like A Rockstar adaptation. Within the movie, the character is Amber’s closest good friend.
In our interview, Feliz additionally advised me that when he did get the position, which locations him in his first main man position in his first ever film, it was particularly essential for him and Auli’i Cravalho to turn into snug with each other earlier than starring of their many emotional scenes collectively.
Attention-grabbing sufficient, Auli’i Cravalho doesn’t wish to take heed to music earlier than her auditions. It is sensible since she is a singer herself and could also be additional delicate to the lyrics and orchestration of a music, slightly than it serving as welcome background noise or a confidence enhance. With regards to musically-charged auditions, she did say The Animals’ “The Home of the Rising Solar” is her go-to. All Together Now is her first live-action movie as, up till this level, she’d served because the voice of Disney princess Moana in just a few theatrical tasks.
Justina Machado has been working as an actor in Hollywood for the reason that ‘90s, so she admitted that her audition music has modified fairly a bit. One which she considered straight away was Christina Aguilera’s Stunning, an empowering early ‘00s monitor, which Judy Reyes appeared to co-sign. Reyes mentioned her audition picks vary relying on what she’s auditioning for, however she sang a stunning pattern of a Donny Hathaway music she popped on earlier than.
The central audition music in All Together Now is named “Feels Like Residence,” which is a spotlight of the movie, as Amber and her mom (Machado) discover themselves at odds whereas taking shelter on the varsity bus she drives in the course of the day. It’s also possible to try a part of my interview with the movie’s director Brett Haley, who solely confirmed that the Grease prequel he is creating will probably be a “full on” musical. All Together Now is streaming on Netflix now.
