news The All Together Now Cast’s Audition Songs Range From Christina Aguilera To Hamilton

Attention-grabbing sufficient, Auli’i Cravalho doesn’t wish to take heed to music earlier than her auditions. It is sensible since she is a singer herself and could also be additional delicate to the lyrics and orchestration of a music, slightly than it serving as welcome background noise or a confidence enhance. With regards to musically-charged auditions, she did say The Animals’ “The Home of the Rising Solar” is her go-to. All Together Now is her first live-action movie as, up till this level, she’d served because the voice of Disney princess Moana in just a few theatrical tasks.