news The Awesome Way George Clooney Convinced Julia Roberts To Join Ocean’s 11

November 28, 2020
The Awesome Way George Clooney Convinced Julia Roberts To Join Ocean’s 11

George Clooney has been out and about on the interview circuit currently forward of his 2020 film The Midnight Sky, and whereas he’s hyped about his upcoming arctic journey, he’s additionally been speaking lots about among the franchises and films that made his profession that a lot brighter, together with Ocean’s Eleven and its subsequent sequels. He not too long ago revealed the way in which he satisfied a-lister Julia Roberts to hitch the franchise after signing on Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, and it’s an awesome story.

If you happen to’re a fan of Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve, it’s possible you’ll keep in mind Julia Roberts is in each motion pictures taking part in Danny Ocean’s ex, Tess. She and George Clooney have some nice exchanges; nevertheless, when the primary film got here out again in 2001, Julia Roberts was at a peak in her profession and making $20 million a film. Even with Brad Pitt and Matt Damon signed on, it was unclear if she’d say sure, however George Clooney sweetened the pot a little bit with a little bit of enjoyable.

I keep in mind Julia. I didn’t know her. I’d by no means met her and she or he was making $20 million {dollars} a movie. And we simply talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wished Julia [Roberts] to do it. So, I put a $20 greenback invoice on a script and I despatched it to her. And I mentioned, ‘I hear you get $20 an image now.’

Talking to GQ about among the highlights of his diversified and spectacular profession, George Clooney additionally talked a little bit bit about how beneficiant everybody was on the units of these motion pictures, noting additionally that Ocean’s 11 was the primary time he labored with Julia Roberts, but additionally Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. Within the time since, they’ve gone on to work on extra tasks collectively, with Clooney and Roberts notably starring collectively once more in Cash Monster years later. He mentioned about that:

She was spectacular to work with and is an expensive pal, and people guys, I’ve achieved a variety of motion pictures with Brad and Matt through the years due to that. However that was my first assembly of them. And the very first day we obtained collectively it simply felt straightforward and enjoyable.

In the end, it’s lengthy been frequent information that the solid of the Ocean’s franchise motion pictures obtained alongside rather well. George Clooney additionally not too long ago advised a narrative about among the hijinks they obtained as much as on set, which included a narrative about Brad Pitt convincing folks once they had been filming in Lake Cuomo that he was a little bit of a diva. In the end, although, they could have given one another a little bit shit, however Clooney has fond reminiscences of the three Ocean’s motion pictures, additionally mentioning he looks like they labored as a result of there was “no ego” concerned.

Proper now, if this behind-the-scenes story has you fondly remembering Clooney and co., you’re most likely in luck. The Ocean’s trilogy — Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s 13 are all at the moment streaming on Netflix. You may see what else is offered on the streamer with our full schedule.


