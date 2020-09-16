news The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen Ending Defined: What Happened And Will There Be A Sequel?

So it appears possible that if there’s a third movie, Cole would be the lead as soon as once more. If McG needs to make the third film fairly quickly, it’ll most likely contain Cole’s transition into manhood and life after highschool.

Personally, I wouldn’t thoughts seeing older grownup Cole with children and a household, and what occurs when the brand new babysitter who watches his children is a complete psycho, however that will most likely require one other actor enjoying Cole or to be filmed a couple of years sooner or later so Judah Lewis appears to be like sufficiently old to be a dad.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen appears to be performing pretty nicely on Netflix, so I consider a 3rd film will possible be given the greenlight. Hopefully, it’s simply as enjoyable as the primary two motion pictures.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is at the moment streaming on Netflix. Stream it right here.