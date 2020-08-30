news The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Is ‘Stoked’ About One Particular Aspect Of The Film

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been one among our most anticipated 2021 movies for fairly some time now, however our pleasure was ratcheted up quite a lot of notches final week because of the discharge of the film’s debut trailer throughout DC Fandome. The footage provides us quite a lot of issues to be completely amped for, from the thriller on the coronary heart of the plot to Robert Pattinson’s efficiency – and most positively on that checklist is the brand new iteration of the Batmobile, which it seems was one thing that very a lot caught out to star Jeffrey Wright when he first learn the script.